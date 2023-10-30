UK committed to climate change cause: Jo Moir

ISLAMABAD-Development Director for Pakistan at the British High Commission Jo Moir yesterday said that the United Kingdom was committed to the cause of climate change.

Speaking to The Nation, she highlighted the UK’s dedication to supporting Pakistan’s climate resilience initiatives.

She emphasized the importance of international collaboration and cooperation in tackling climate challenges, calling for technological innovation and financial investments to combat climate change effectively.

Jo Moir also shared the personal commitment of King Charles to environmental issues. She noted that the King, as a landowner and farmer, was dedicated to promoting green farming practices and reducing emissions.

She pointed out that Prince William and his wife Kate were also deeply committed to environmental causes, mentioning the Earth Shop Prize launched in 2020 in their honor.

She mentioned that the British High Commission will celebrate King Charles’ birthday with a focus on his interest in environmental conservation.

In the realm of climate finance, Jo Moir highlighted the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)’s commitment to Climate Finance in Pakistan.

She underscored the significance of international collaboration in addressing climate change and ensuring a greener future.

Jo Moir appreciated the Climate Finance Accelerator Pakistan’s new call for proposals, which aims to build partnerships and attract investment to support Pakistan’s green economy.

She mentioned the UK’s substantial investment, amounting to approximately 900 million pounds, in education throughout Pakistan over the past decade.

This investment underscores the UK’s focus on fostering education within the country.

Nadeem Ahmed, the climate and energy attaché at the British High Commission, weighed in on the global recognition of climate justice.

He stressed the importance of the Paris Agreement, which redistributed responsibilities among countries and acknowledged that every nation must play a role in addressing climate change.

Nadeem Ahmed also discussed the upcoming COP28 and its significance. He explained that key priorities for the UK include facing climate goals, determining climate finance goals post-2025, and integrating efforts to protect nature and biodiversity with climate change initiatives during this global event.