K-Electric officials assure Energy Minister of reduction in load-shedding

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made a sur­prise visit to the Central Load Dispatch Center (CLD) of K-Electric late night the other day to give relief to the people and review the load shedding.

According to the press re­lease issued by the provincial Information Department, the provincial minister made a de­tailed visit to the Center and ascertained the details from the concerned officers. The minis­ter was given a detailed brief­ing regarding the Central Load Dispatch Center and assured that there would be a reduc­tion in load shedding for the citizens of Karachi. After the en­ergy minister’s directive, there has been improvement in some areas, but there will be further decline in three to four days. Provincial minister Nasir Shah said that the purpose of his visit to K-Electric was to review the arrangements of the util­ity regarding the city’s electric­ity demand. He added that due to load-shedding, the people were suffering from severe and extreme heat. Nasir Shah said that K-Electric was also facing several challenges. The Sindh Government will extend full cooperation and all possible as­sistance to K Electric to provide relief to the people, he said.