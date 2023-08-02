Delegation of under training officers and faculty members visit Safe City

Islamabad-A delegation of under training ANF officer and faculty members visited Safe City Islamabad, where they were received by SSP Safe City, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of CPO Safe City/ Traffic, the SSP Safe City along with his team welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the Centralized System, Command and Control Center, data hub unit, and the functioning and benefits of modern technology. SSP Safe City also briefed the delegation that the Safe City Islamabad is playing a vital role in various sections, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the Pucar-15 helpline. He said that safe city Islamabad’s modern technology-enabled cameras are playing a crucial role in the city’s security, crime prevention and protection of citizens’ lives and property. He further informed the delegation that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, after assuming office, extended the coverage of the Safe City Project to different areas of the city and installed 900 more cameras on the special interest and orders of the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan. The Safe City services have been integrated with important commercial centers, buildings, metro bus stations, shopping malls, and private housing societies across the city, he added. SSP Safe City further said that facial recognition cameras have been installed on the city’s entry and exit points, which play a significant role in identifying suspicious elements.

The SSP Safe City presented an honorary shield to the delegation. The delegation appreciated the successful visit and expressed special thanks to the CPO Safe City/Traffic and his team for this important project and appreciated the professional skills of Islamabad Capital Police.