Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

One food factory sealed, fine imposed on 2 others

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed one food factory and imposed fine on two others on violation of food production rules and regulations.

PFA spokesman said here on Monday that food safety teams checked various food factories at College Road, Iqbal Town, ABC Road and found sheer violation of food production laws. Therefore, the PFA team sealed premises of a a factory and imposed ban on its production.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams also found unhygienic environment in two food factories where spurious food items were being produced.

Therefore the teams imposed a total fine of Rs.70,000 on the owners of these two factories and warned to send them behind bars if they again violated the law.

The PFA teams also confiscated 300 kilograms (kg) spurious chilli powder, 60 kg turmeric, 200 kg vinegar, 1600 branded packed chilli, 720 kg salt and a number of grinding machines from the spot. Further action against the accused was under progress, he added.

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023