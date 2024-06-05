Power users to pay Rs8/unit more in June bills

ISLAMABAD - The electricity consumers of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDiscos) will pay an additional approximately Rs 8 per unit, on account of various quarterly and monthly tariff adjustments, in June bills, having a cumulative impact of over Rs 80 billion. The consumers will pay an additional Rs 4.65 per unit on account of two quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs)for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of FY 2023-24. The quarterly tariff adjustments for the second quarter (October to December) of FY 2023-24 having a uniform impact of Rs 2.7492 per unit (Rs 28.4 billion) will apply to consumers’ bills. The NEPRA had approved the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) of Rs85.275 billion for the 2nd quarter of FY 2023-24, having a uniform impact of Rs2.7492/unit for three months starting from April 2024 to June 2024.

NEPRA has meanwhile notified, the recovery of an additional Rs 3.76 per unit from the electricity consumers on account of QTA for the 3rd quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, having an impact of Rs.46.613 billion.

“In pursuance of Proviso (ii) to Sub-Section 7 of Section 31 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (XL of 1997), NEPRA hereby notifies complete Decision of the Authority in the matter of Requests filed by XWDISCOs for Periodic Adjustment in Tariff for the 3rd quarter of FY 2023-24 already intimated to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on May 31, 2024,” said the notification.

Accordingly, the Authority has decided to allow the instant positive quarterly adjustments of Rs.46.613 billion pertaining to the 3rd quarter of the FY 2023 24, in a period of three months i.e. June 2024 to August 2024. According the NEPRA notification, the consumers will be charged at the rate of Rs.1.90/unit, Rs.0.9262/unit & Rs.0.9262/unit for the months of June, July and August 2024 respectively. During the month of June, Rs 1.90/unit will be charged from the consumers, on account of 3rd QTA, along with Rs 2.7492/unit on account of the 2nd QTA. The impact of Rs 1.90/unit will be approximately Rs 20 billion on the consumers.

Out of total burden of Rs 46.613 billion, on account of 3rd QTA, Rs 28.515 billion will be charged on account of capacity charges, whereas Rs 10.284 billion will be recovered on account of less FCA impact of T&D losses, Rs 5.309 billion O&M, and Rs 2.541 billion Use of System Charges.

The QTA will be applicable to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

Similarly, NEPRA has reserved judgment over CPPA-G petition for the recovery of an additional Rs 3.49 per unit from the consumers on account of FCA for the month of April. If NEPRA allowed the requested amount it will burden the consumers with over Rs 27 billion in June bills.

With the application of 18 percent GST on two QTAs and FCA amount, the consumers burden will reach to over Rs 90 billion in June.