Population peril

The recent estimated population is a matter of concern. If not resolved, it will bring destructive consequences in the upcoming years. The most recent census stands at almost 250 million people. Pakistan’s fertility rate is over three percent, 150 percent more than the world average. Annually, 2.2 million pregnancies are aborted due to little or no family planning. Only 34 percent of Pakistanis use contraception, significantly lower than other countries in our region.
Despite previous attempts, Pakistan has failed to implement critical rules to tackle the growing population. Urgent action is needed to prevent unwanted population growth. The country should spread awareness through programs, especially in rural areas where people are less informed about family planning.
Additionally, prioritising accessible and quality education is crucial to curb overpopulation. Educating females, who can play a drastic role in controlling population growth, should be a top priority.
