Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed today

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed today with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions will be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala. Additional measures have been taken for the security of the processions.

In Lahore, the main procession will start from Haveli Alif Shah and pass through the main roads and end at Karbala Gamy Shah.

According to IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwer, more than 30,000 officers of the Punjab Police are carrying out security duties. He said today, 677 Majlis and 378 processions are being held across the province including Lahore.

In Karachi, the main procession will be taken out From Nishtar Park this afternoon and will be culminated at Imam Bargah Hussainia Iranian kharadar after passing g through traditional route of Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Impress market, regal Chowk and MA Jinnah road.

The Sindh Governor Kamran khan Tessori has directed district administration and law enforcement agencies that foolproof security arrangements be made for the mourning processions and Majalisis across the province on the occasion.