Karachi and Hyderabad at risk of urban flooding: NDMA

he National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh in light of expected heavy rains across the province.

As per the government body, scattered rainfall, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected in Kashmore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Umerkot, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, and adjacent areas within the next 12 to 24 hours.

The downpour could result in localised urban flooding and medium-level overflows in nullahs putting the people living in low-laying areas at risk.

Furthermore, the NDMA has advised the provincial disaster management departments and local administrations to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at risk.

The authority's warning comes as the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said there is a chance of rain with thunderstorm in the country's financial hub today.

An ongoing monsoon activity is likely to affect the weather in the coming days as per the Met Office.

"Met Office informed that more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea in upper parts of the country from 10th July," the latest weather update stated.

A day earlier, residents finally got some respite from the heat as parts of the port city received rain and strong winds

Dark clouds covered different areas of Karachi, including Surjani Town which also experienced dusty winds. Meanwhile, Malir Memon Goth also experienced heavy rain with strong winds.

The much-needed rain hit different areas in the metropolis including Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Nazimabad, and North Nazimabad.

Additionally, areas including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, and Old City experienced drizzle, bringing an end to the persistent heat spell that has gripped the city in recent weeks.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain with wind and thunder is expected in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, and Karachi today and tomorrow with occasional gaps.

The wet spell is likely to return to Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad on July 12 and 13.