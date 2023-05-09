Al-Qadir Trust case - a timeline

Former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance related to corruption charges in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody by the Rangers on court premises. The news of his arrest prompted the chief justice of the high court, Aamer Farooq, to direct the Islamabad Police Chief, the Interior Ministry Secretary, and the Additional Attorney General to appear before the court and explain the reason for his arrest and in which case.

Imran Khan had accused a senior intelligence officer of involvement in his assassination attempt, but the Pakistani military rejected his accusations a day before his arrest. Despite this, Imran Khan doubled down on his allegations in a video message before being taken into custody on Tuesday.

The Al-Qadir Trust Case involves Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close aides Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan, who formed the Al-Qadir Project Trust. The trust was created to establish the Al-Qadir University which aimed to provide quality education in Sohawa tehsil of Punjab's Jhelum district.

AL-QADIR TRUST CASE (Timeline)

May 15th, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Al-Qadir University

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Al-Qadir University for Sufism, Science and Technology to be made in Sohawa, Jhelum. Imran Khan said that if an ideology becomes dead then the nation also meets a similar fate, adding that the country was to be built on a similar principle.

December 2nd, 2019

Imran Khan Cabinet took up the matter of a Real Estate Tycoon & Family case.

The Imran Khan cabinet took up the matter concerning Accounts Freezing Orders (AFOs) and Repatriation of Funds to Pakistan by National Crime Agency (NCA) in Real Estate Tycoon & Family case.

December 3rd , 2019

National Crime Agency England closed an investigation against the CEO of Private Housing Society, almost 140m £ was landed in the SC's Account in National Bank of Pakistan.

National Crime Agency England closed an investigation against the CEO of Private Housing Society and around 140 million pounds were repatriated to Pakistan from the Business tycoon’s account abroad. Later, almost 140m £ was repatriated to Pak but money landed in the SC's Account in National Bank of Pakistan.

It raised questions whether money was to be transferred to government account or was to be deposited in SC account as owner of the Private Housing Society had agreed to pay Rs 460 billion to the SCP.

December 26th, 2019

Ex PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project, Private Housing Society has also confirmed to bear the all expenses

Ex PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project within a few weeks of his cabinet decision regarding Private Housing Society which later became the donor for the university.

Private Housing Society has also confirmed in the agreement that it will bear the all expenses for establishing and running of the proposed Al-Qadir University and that it will contribute funds/ money to the trust for setting up and running Al-Qadir Project.

January, 2020

Private Housing Society purchased land around 460 Kanals (valued at Rs243 million) in Jhelum and transferred the land in the name of Zulfi Bukhari

In the very next month of the registration of the Trust deed in Islamabad Sub-registrar office, Private Housing Society purchased land around 460 Kanals in Jhelum and transferred the land in the name of Zulfi Bukhari. For purpose of stamp duty, the value of the land was fixed at Rs243 million

July 2020 to June 2021

Total income of the trust was Rs 101 million

From July 2020 to June 2021, the total income of the trust was Rs 101 million and the total expenditure including the salaries of the staff and workers was around Rs 8.58 million.

April 22nd, 2020

Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan and Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari have been dropped or deleted from the trust.

Imran Khan as chairperson of Al Qadir Trust Islamabad wrote a letter to the joint sub registrar, Islamabad, informing him that Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan and Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari have been dropped or deleted from the trust. With the amended trust deed, the office of the trust was relocated to the Banigala House of Imran Khan. The amended Trust Deed along with the letter was signed and sent to the joint sub registrar Islamabad while Imran Khan was holding the office of the Prime Minister.

January 2021 to December 2021

180 million rupees

Al-Qadir Trust received donations of 180 million rupees during the period from January 2021 to December 2021.

January 22nd , 2021

Zulfi Bukhari transferred this land in the name of the trust

After creation of the trust, Zulfi Bukhari transferred this land in the name of the trust. The Land received from Private Housing Society measuring 458 Kanals, 4 Marla and 58 square feet is situated in Mouza Bakrala, Tehsil Sohawa and District Jhelum in the name of Zulfiqar Abbasi Bukhari as custodian of Al-Qadir.

24th March 2021

Agreement signed between Bushra Bibi and Private Housing Society

This donation of land along with other donations like infrastructure and other provisions by Private Housing Society were acknowledged through an agreement signed between Bushra Bibi and Private Housing Society at Imran Khan’s residence while Khan was holding PMO.

November 29th, 2021

Imran Khan inaugurated university’s academic blocks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Academic Blocks of the Al-Qadir University in Jhelum on Monday. Initially, the Al-Qadir University has the capacity of 500 students which will be further extended in phases.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the University will add a new dimension to the social sciences. He expressed hope that it will become a worldclass institution in which scholars of Sufism, Islam, and Science will be prepared.

February 17th, 2022

Al-Qadir Project registered as charity

Charity Commission Government of Punjab registered Al-Qadir Project trust, GT Road Sohawa, Bakrala and Jhelum as charity.

June 14th, 2022

Sanaullah accuses Imran, wife Bushra of receiving land as graft from Private Housing Society

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday accused former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of accepting Rs5 billion and hundreds of Kanals of land from Private Housing Society in return for "providing protection" to the real estate firm in a money laundering case during the PTI government.

According to the Interior Minister the case did not just end here. Private Housing Society, after its Rs50bn was protected by the government, entered an agreement and allotted a 458-Kanal land with an on-paper value of Rs530 million to a trust owned by Imran and his wife.

Private Housing Society donated the land to Al-Qadir Trust, with the agreement bearing signatures of the real estate developer's donors and Bushra Khan — the wife of former premier Imran, Sanaullah alleged.

The non-profit organization had only two trustees: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The minister said that another 240 Kanals were transferred to "Farah Shehzadi" — commonly known as Farah — a close friend of Bushra Bibi

December 1st , 2022

NAB summoned Owner of a Private Housing Society in a case pertaining to 190 million pounds (Rs 50 billion).

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Owner of a Private Housing Society, a real estate tycoon and other beneficiaries in a case pertaining to 190 million pounds (Rs 50 billion) settlement during the PTI regime.

NAB is also probing Private Housing Society’s donation of 458 acres of land to Al-Qadir Trust University in Jhelum district.

March 2nd, 2022

Endowment Fund for Al-Qadir Institute, trustees were Bushra Khan and others

A trust deed titling ‘Endowment Fund for Al-Qadir Institute” was registered in the office of the sub registrar Sohawa.

The names of the trustees in this deed were “Bushra Khan, Farhat Shahzadi and Dr Arif Nazeer Butt while the author of this deed is Imran Khan.

Further, Al-Qadir University Trust Project has mentioned itself as a university in its webpage — alqadir.edu.pk, while in reality, it is a college as their request for grant of charter for degree awarding status has been pending with Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) since March 17, 2022

Despite being registered as a trust, the institute charges tuition to its pupils. According to their arrangement, a large businessman is paying for all of Al-Qadir Trust’s expenses.

Al-Qadir Institute is still affiliated with the Government College University and only offers two programs, Management Sciences, and Islamic Studies, according to Dr. Arif Nazir Butt, one of the institute’s trustees, who stated that the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has not yet granted Al-Qadir Institute degree-awarding status.