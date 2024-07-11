Minister attends event ‘Focussing on the rights of minorities’

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday visited Sheikhupura to attend an event ‘Focussing on the rights of minorities’ at a local hall in Gloria Colony. PML-N City President Minority Wing Waseem Chatti along with officials and a large number of citizens from the Christian community were present. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, while addressing the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for including him in the cabinet for the rights of minorities. He said that according to the vision of the chief minister Punjab “minorities are the crown of our heads”, and in areas where minorities were in majority, they would be given equal rights, adding that the government had formed various committees to ensure that every community, whether Sikh, Christian or Hindu was granted freedom according to their religion. The government had approved the immediate release of funds for all areas to ensure effective steps for the development and prosperity of the Christian people, the minister added and said, “We must pledge not to abandon hard work and to bring glory to Pakistan through our efforts”. At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister also distributed commemorative shields among the Christian community and others.