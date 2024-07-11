SAU extends deadline for admission in various postgraduate programs

HYDERABAD - The last date for submitting application forms for the postgraduate degree program at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has been extended.

The Director of Advanced Studies at SAU announced that the deadline for submitting application forms for admission to the postgraduate degree program, including MSc, MS, MSIT, MPhil and PhD for the 2024 batch, has been extended to July 19, 2024. The entry test will be held on July 23, 2024, at 11:00 am in the respective faculties, said a press release.

On the other hand, the Controller of Examination SAU informed that the summer semester examinations for various undergraduate degree programs will begin on July 22, 2024. These exams will take place in the university’s faculties, as well as at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub-Campus Umerkot. Students are advised to submit their examination forms by July 11, 2024, however forms can also be submitted with a late fee by July 15, 2024. According to the Controller of Examination, a minimum attendance of 75% was mandatory to appear in the examinations.