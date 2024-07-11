Friday, July 12, 2024
Azerbaijan President arrives in Pakistan today on visit

Web Desk
10:41 AM | July 11, 2024
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan from today. 

During the visit, he will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Several Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit of the Azeri President reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.

