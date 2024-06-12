Pakistan Railways inducts high-capacity freight wagons to its fleet

Pakistan Railways has inducted high-capacity to its fleet.

According to details, 40 high-capacity locally manufactured wagons with the help of Chinese technology have been inducted into the PR fleet.

CEO of Pakistan Railways Aamir Baloch inaugurated the induction of wagons.

The high-capacity wagons, designed as per international standards, are capable to transfer 70 tonnes load at the speed of 100 kilometer per hour.

Baloch said 820 more wagons will be inducted into the railways’ fleet by the end of FY2025-26. The production of locally will help save the foreign reserves and increase the income by Rs9 billion yearly.

PR on Tuesday slashed train fares by 25 per cent to facilitate passengers during Eidul Adha 2024 festivities.

As per details, Pakistan Railways has announced a reduction in fares for three days of Eidul Adha 2024, which will be applicable on all passenger trains except for Eid special trains.

“We are delighted to announce this significant fare reduction as part of our commitment to serving the people of Pakistan,” Pakistan Railways spokesperson stated.

The discount will be available exclusively for current bookings.

Back in May 2024, Pakistan Railways had announced reduction in train fares across various classes.