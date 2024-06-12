Sindh govt to present budget 2024-25 on June 14

The Sindh government is likely to present the fiscal year 2024-25 budget on Friday (June 24).

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also holding the portfolio of finance, will present the budget in the Sindh Assembly at 3pm.

According to a letter issued by the provincial finance department here, the Sindh cabinet will meet tomorrow at the CM House to give approval for FY24-25 budget.

The federal government, on the other hand, will unveil the upcoming budget for the next financial year, 2024-2025, today.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget on the National Assembly floor.

“The budget will be aimed at mitigating the people’s sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports,” the government sources said

The government also claimed that in addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilisation, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

The preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 continued in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines.