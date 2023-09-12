The Nation, The Korea Herald forge media partnership

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - In a landmark move, The Nation and The Korea Herald of the Republic of Korea, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering a robust exchange of media content and cooperation. The signing ceremony, held on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Seoul and Islamabad, solidified this groundbreaking partnership.
The Nation, a leading newspaper in Pakistan since its founding in 1986, and The Korea Herald, one of the largest circulated English-language newspapers in South Korea, dating back to its establishment in 1953, have set their sights on strengthening international media relations. This MoU represents a significant step toward enhancing mutual awareness of each other's content and broadening their global media presence.
Under the terms of the MoU, both parties have committed to a series of cooperative actions, including the mutual exchange of agreed-upon content. Additionally, they will collaboratively share and cover news, interviews, and events organized by The Nation and The Korea Herald, subject to prior consent from both sides. The agreement also establishes designated contact points for each newspaper, with Mr. Shin Yong-bae, Vice President, serving as the contact point for The Korea Herald and Mr. Salman Masood, Editor, The Nation, as the contact point for The Nation. Moreover, the MoU opens the door for both newspapers to co-host events of particular significance based on mutual agreement. This joint effort promises to amplify their global reach and impact in the media landscape. This momentous partnership, rooted in goodwill and media synergy, holds the potential to create a bridge between Pakistan and South Korea’s vibrant media landscapes as both newspapers embark on a new era of media collaboration, bridging cultures and sharing stories in the global spotlight. The MoU was signed Monday in simultaneous events held in Seoul and Islamabad. In Seoul, Mr. Choi Jin-young, the Chief Executive Officer of The Korea Herald, and in Islamabad Ms. Rameeza Majeed Nizami, the Managing Director of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group, signed the MoU. In Seoul, the ceremony took place at the Pakistan Embassy in South Korea. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Nabeel Munir, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Korea, and the Vice President of The Korean Herald. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the ceremony was graced by the presence of Salman Masood, Editor of The Nation; Lt-Col (r) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group, joined from Lahore via Zoom. While speaking at the occasion, Ms Nizami, the Managing Director of The Nation, said the MoU between both newspapers was an important part of Pakistan looking at the East for inspiration, friendship and partnership. “We are delighted to extend our every cooperation to The Korea Herald to further our mutual cause,” she said. Mr. Choi Jin-young, the Chief Executive Officer of The Korea Herald, reciprocated the sentiments and expressed enthusiasm for upcoming collaborations.