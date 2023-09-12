Tuesday, September 12, 2023
The Nation, The Korea Herald forge media partnership

Both publications sign MoU that promises to amplify their global reach and impact in media landscape

Special Correspondent
September 12, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN  -  In a landmark move, The Nation and The Korea Her­ald of the Republic of Korea, have en­tered into a Mem­orandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering a robust ex­change of media content and coop­eration. The signing ceremony, held on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Seoul and Islamabad, solidified this groundbreaking partnership.

The Nation, a leading newspaper in Pakistan since its founding in 1986, and The Korea Herald, one of the largest circulated English-language newspapers in South Korea, dating back to its establishment in 1953, have set their sights on strengthen­ing international media relations. This MoU rep­resents a signifi­cant step toward enhancing mu­tual awareness of each other's con­tent and broadening their global me­dia presence.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties have committed to a series of cooperative actions, including the mutual exchange of agreed-upon content. Additionally, they will collaboratively share and cover news, interviews, and events organized by The Nation and The Korea Her­ald, subject to prior consent from both sides. The agree­ment also establishes desig­nated contact points for each newspaper, with Mr. Shin Yong-bae, Vice President, serving as the contact point for The Korea Herald and Mr. Salman Masood, Editor, The Nation, as the contact point for The Nation. More­over, the MoU opens the door for both newspapers to co-host events of particular significance based on mu­tual agreement. This joint effort promises to amplify their global reach and im­pact in the media landscape. This momentous partner­ship, rooted in goodwill and media synergy, holds the po­tential to create a bridge be­tween Pakistan and South Korea’s vibrant media land­scapes as both newspapers embark on a new era of me­dia collaboration, bridging cultures and sharing sto­ries in the global spotlight. The MoU was signed Mon­day in simultaneous events held in Seoul and Islamabad. In Seoul, Mr. Choi Jin-young, the Chief Executive Officer of The Korea Herald, and in Is­lamabad Ms. Rameeza Ma­jeed Nizami, the Managing Director of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group, signed the MoU. In Seoul, the ceremony took place at the Pakistan Embas­sy in South Korea. The cer­emony was attended by Mr. Nabeel Munir, the Ambassa­dor of Pakistan to Korea, and the Vice President of The Korean Herald. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the ceremo­ny was graced by the pres­ence of Salman Masood, Ed­itor of The Nation; Lt-Col (r) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qa­dri, the Chief Operating Of­ficer of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group, joined from Lahore via Zoom. While speaking at the occasion, Ms Niza­mi, the Managing Director of The Nation, said the MoU between both newspapers was an important part of Pa­kistan looking at the East for inspiration, friendship and partnership. “We are de­lighted to extend our every cooperation to The Korea Herald to further our mutual cause,” she said. Mr. Choi Jin-young, the Chief Executive Officer of The Korea Herald, reciprocated the sentiments and expressed enthusiasm for upcoming collaborations.

