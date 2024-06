Attock - A man was while another shot injured at a petrol station in Fatehjang. As per details, Sher Ali owner of a petrol station along with his manager Sajid was present in his office when two motorcyclists wearing helmets entered their office and started firing at them. In result, Sher Ali owner of the petrol station died on the spot while his manager Sajid was shot injured. Cause of the brutal killing could not be known.