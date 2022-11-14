Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Development Au­thority (SDA) Chairman Ch Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon said on Sunday the Punjab gov­ernment was striving hard to provide best living facilities to journalists.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of electronic media club of the city. He said that journalist colony would be built on 100 acres of land and plots would be given to journalists on easy install­ments. He said that housing colony was a longstanding demand of local journalists for which the government was taking steps.

He said that every jour­nalist, cameraman, photog­rapher and media worker of Sargodha would get his own roof very soon. He said that land would soon be identi­fied for journalist colony and the construction work would be started as early as possible.

MPA Shamim Aftab was also present on the occasion.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A youth was killed in a road accident, in the juris­diction of Shahpur Sadr po­lice station on Sunday.

Police said the accident took place at Khushab-Sar­godha road in Moza Chah Koori where a rashly driv­en car hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Muhammad Asghar (28) died on the spot due to severe head in­juries. Police have shifted the body to a nearby hospi­tal for necessary legal for­malities.

TWO MOTORBIKE LIFTERS HELD

City police claimed on Sun­day to have arrested two per­sons for allegedly stealing motorcycles and recovered 20 motorbikes from the pos­session. The accused were identified as Ameer Hamza and Asif. The police have handed over the recovered bikes to the owners.

MUHAFIZ SQUAD’S PERFORMANCE REVIEWED

Muhafiz squad impound­ed 1299 motorcycles with­out number plates, verified 4390 people through bio­metric and registered 45 cases against drug pushers in the district during the month of October. This was disclosed at a meeting held in DPO office here on Sun­day with District Police Of­ficer Muhammad Tariq Aziz in the chair. The meeting was also informed that Mu­hafiz squad provided rescue service to 334 people, and arrested three gangs of rob­bers and bootleggers during the same period.