SARGODHA - Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Chairman Ch Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon said on Sunday the Punjab government was striving hard to provide best living facilities to journalists.
He stated this while talking to a delegation of electronic media club of the city. He said that journalist colony would be built on 100 acres of land and plots would be given to journalists on easy installments. He said that housing colony was a longstanding demand of local journalists for which the government was taking steps.
He said that every journalist, cameraman, photographer and media worker of Sargodha would get his own roof very soon. He said that land would soon be identified for journalist colony and the construction work would be started as early as possible.
MPA Shamim Aftab was also present on the occasion.
MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT
A youth was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Sadr police station on Sunday.
Police said the accident took place at Khushab-Sargodha road in Moza Chah Koori where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.
As a result, Muhammad Asghar (28) died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Police have shifted the body to a nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.
TWO MOTORBIKE LIFTERS HELD
City police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing motorcycles and recovered 20 motorbikes from the possession. The accused were identified as Ameer Hamza and Asif. The police have handed over the recovered bikes to the owners.
MUHAFIZ SQUAD’S PERFORMANCE REVIEWED
Muhafiz squad impounded 1299 motorcycles without number plates, verified 4390 people through biometric and registered 45 cases against drug pushers in the district during the month of October. This was disclosed at a meeting held in DPO office here on Sunday with District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz in the chair. The meeting was also informed that Muhafiz squad provided rescue service to 334 people, and arrested three gangs of robbers and bootleggers during the same period.