President Arif Alvi will grace Punjab 3.0 event in Lahore on Friday regarding the implementation of Web 3.0 technology.

The event will be organised by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at the Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had established a 22-member committee for the adoption of Web 3.0 technology in the province.

Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari has been appointed convener whereas Punjab IT Minister Dr Arslan Khalid is co-convener of the committee. The other members of the committee are Secretary Law & PA, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider, Policy and Domain Expert Dr Hussain Nadim, ICT Industry Experts including Anooshay Shaigan, Sabina Zafar, Badar Khushnood and Faisal Chaudhry. The other members of the committee include NetSol CEO Salim Ghauri, Systems CEO Asif Pir, Techlogix CEO Salman Akhtar, STEPS CEO Umar Farooq, P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan, ITU VC Dr Sarfraz Khurshid and representatives from the SBP and FBR.

A special web portal was also launched earlier for the registration of Web 3.0 contributors such as researchers, scientists and IT industry experts. National and international companies working on Web 3.0 are engaged to submit their valuable feedback through the portal.