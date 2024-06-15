MoU signed to preserve scenic beauty of Kaghan Valley

Kaghan - In a proactive step to maintain environmental integrity and preserve the scenic beauty of Kaghan Valley, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has partnered with Boi Dam administration and Star Hydro Power Company. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at safeguarding the Boi Dam and surrounding water bodies, General Manager Muhammad Atif of Star Hydro Power Company visited KDA headquarters and met with Deputy Director Amin ul Hassan.

The meeting focused on devising a cleanliness plan for Eid al-Azha, wherein over 3,000 biodegradable bags will be distributed across Kaghan Valley. These bags, provided through the joint efforts of Star Hydro Power Company and KDA, are intended for the proper disposal of animal remains.

Deputy Director Amin ul Hassan urged the public to utilize designated KDA locations for disposing of sacrificial animal remains. This initiative aims to prevent environmental pollution and maintain sanitation standards crucial for tourism. Hassan emphasized that dumping animal remains into River Kunhar could jeopardize the Boi Dam’s operations and harm aquatic life, necessitating costly cleanup efforts.

To raise awareness, announcements will be made in mosques, via KDA vehicles, and by local community leaders. Two collection camps will be set up in the upper and lower valley, complemented by garbage trucks stationed near populated areas. Lime will be used at collection points to facilitate the disposal process.

Hassan reiterated KDA and Star Hydro Power Company’s commitment to preventing improper disposal in rivers, streams, and open areas. He called upon the public to cooperate with KDA staff to ensure a clean and environmentally responsible Eid al-Azha celebration in Kaghan Valley.