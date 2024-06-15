Youth centre set up in Waziristan

WANA - A Youth Center has been established in Waziristan, with local tribesmen hailing the efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and MPA Ajab Gul Wazir. The center aims to provide a platform for youth to acquire skills, gain employment, develop leadership skills, and participate in sports and recreational programs.

MPA Ajab Gul Wazir met with Director Noman Saqib to discuss the project’s details. The establishment of the Youth Center is a commendable initiative, considering the region’s high unemployment rate among young people.

The Youth Center is expected to provide numerous benefits, including skill development, employment opportunities, leadership development, and access to sports and recreational programs.

This project is a significant achievement for the youth of Waziristan and a testament to the efforts of CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and MPA Ajab Gul Wazir.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lower Waziristan, Nasir Khan, distributed cheques worth 1 crore rupees to families affected by natural disasters and terrorism in Wana, Waziristan. The cheques were distributed in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan and PTI representatives, benefiting families affected by the Dazh Gundai incident and natural disasters. This initiative aims to provide assistance to the affected families