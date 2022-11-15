Share:

An expensive priceless Graff watch worth at least Rs2 billion gifted by Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman to former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sold by Shahzad Akbar in a secret mission to Dubai businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The millionaire businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor has full evidence to prove that he bought the rare Graff watch from Shahzad Akbar and three other Toshakhan gifts for 7.5 million Dirhams (AED 7,500,000 - Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams) in cash.

The businessman says he was later on blackmailed and fake cases of money-laundering were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Shahzad Akbar after he refused to listen to demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) through the former accountability minister.

In an affidavit, Umar Farooq Zahoor says: “I Umar Farooq, S/O late Zahoor Ahmed resident of R/o (Address as Per CNIC) House No. D-102/1, Block-4, Clifton Karachi, currently Residing at Muhammad Bin Rashid City, District One, Dubai, United Arab Emirates UAE do hereby solemnly affirm and declare on oath that I bought the following ornaments, jewellery SET 2 by GRAFF having CNIC No. 35201-2625741-8 and passport No. BP5147413 for AED Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams (AED 7,500,000) paid as cash.”

Umar Farooq Zahoor’s affidavit lists the following four gifts he purchased include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Mecca Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks With 2.12ct H IF And 2.11 ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent s Ring 7.20cts I VVSl and Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map.

Umar Farooq Zahoor, who is Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Liberia, says when he met Shahzad Akbar and saw the gifts, he was instantly interested because these items are rare and priceless.

“After verifying the authenticity of the items, I didn’t negotiate the price. I paid whatever I was asked for as these gifts are priceless. As soon as the payment was made, Shahzad Akbar thanked me for buying the Toshakhana gifts and requested that I don’t speak about this matter to anyone. I agreed.”

Umar Farooq Zahoor says that it remained all quiet until Shahzad Akbar got in touch again and spoke on behalf of Sophia Mirza, Zahoor’s former wife, asking him to return their two daughters to Pakistan.

Umar Farooq Zahoor and Sophia Mirza have been involved in court battles over the custody of their twin daughters for the last 14 years or so. Shahzad Akbar, says Umar Farooq, threatened him that if he didn’t send his daughters to Pakistan and settle the dispute with Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) on her terms or face consequences.

Umar Farooq Zahoor said: “I refused to do be blackmailed and a campaign of terror was started against me by Shahzad Akbar. He used the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register fake cases of international financial crimes. Unfortunately, my biggest mistake was to buy this expensive watch as I was flagged as a wealthy person and an extortion campaign started against me using the entire government bodies including the cabinet of Former Prime minister who gave blanket approval to Shahzad Akbar to go after me. Interpol was misused trying to extradite me to Pakistan through a Red Notice.

“Shahzad Akbar lied to the cabinet of Imran Khan and took permission to register fake criminals cases on me in collusion with my-ex wife Sophia Mirza. The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore also initiated an inquiry against me over allegations of fraud and money-laundering of around 16 billion Rupees on the complaint of my ex-wife who was blackmailing me. My name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL); non-bailable warrants in one of the FIRs were obtained from the Court without fulfilling the legal requirements and on the basis of said non-bailable warrants, my passport and CNIC were blacklisted and Red Warrants were issued through INTERPOL by National Crime Bureau (NCB) Pakistan for arresting me. I am speaking out now to tell the truth to Pakistanis what kind of people these are who occupied high positions in Pakistan.”

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had retained all the 112 gifts worth Rs142.02 million from the Toshakhana of the Government of Pakistan by paying less than 40 million rupees only.

Imran Khan kept all the 58 gifts he received over 3.5 years and that too at a fraction of the price. Khan allegedly paid Pakistani PKR 38 million for gifts valued at PKR 140 million. He didn’t pay for another PKR 800,200 worth of gifts. Shahzad Akbar and Sophia Mirza didn’t respond to questions.