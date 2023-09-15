Kabul assures to control hostile acts against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan has assured Pakistan that its territory will not be used against Pakistan for hostile activities including terrorism.The assurance was given by Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Molvi Ameer Khan Mutaqi in a meeting with Charge D’affaires of Pakistan who called on him at the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul yesterday. Official sources said that during the meeting, Pakistan raised the recent law and order situation at Torkham border created by Afghan side. The Pakistani diplomat also took up the issue of recent rise in terror incidents emanating from Afghan side against Pakistan. He told the Afghan foreign minister that Afghan authorities need to take more steps to improve and cooperate with Pakistani authorities for better border management. The Pakistani top diplomat also conveyed concerns of Pakistan about the use of Afghan territory for hostile activities against Pakistan, including involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist acts. However, on humanitarian request made by the Afghan foreign minister to open the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham, the Pakistani diplomat assured that the Afghan request will be passionately heard.