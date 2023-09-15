Friday, September 15, 2023
Kabul assures to control hostile acts against Pakistan

MATEEN HAIDER
September 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Afghanistan has as­sured Pakistan that its territory will not be used against Pakistan for hostile activities including terrorism.The assurance was given by Acting Afghan Foreign Min­ister Molvi Ameer Khan Mutaqi in a meeting with Charge D’affaires of Paki­stan who called on him at the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul yesterday. Official sources said that during the meeting, Pakistan raised the recent law and order situa­tion at Torkham border cre­ated by Afghan side. The Pa­kistani diplomat also took up the issue of recent rise in terror incidents emanating from Afghan side against Pakistan. He told the Af­ghan foreign minister that Afghan authorities need to take more steps to improve and cooperate with Paki­stani authorities for better border management. The Pakistani top diplomat also conveyed concerns of Pa­kistan about the use of Af­ghan territory for hostile activities against Pakistan, including involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist acts. However, on humani­tarian request made by the Afghan foreign minister to open the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham, the Pakistani diplomat assured that the Afghan request will be pas­sionately heard.

MATEEN HAIDER

