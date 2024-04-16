Punjab Stadium unavailability derails National Challenge Cup 2023 Final Round

The fate of the final round of Pakistan's largest football cup competition, the National Challenge Cup organized by the Pakistan Football Federation is uncertain again. The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has declined to provide their venue for the event, casting doubt on its conduct.

According to sources, the SBP has refused to provide the Punjab Athletic Stadium in Lahore to conduct the National Challenge Cup matches in early May considering the CM Punjab Pink Games 2024 are scheduled from May 2 to May 6 at the same venue.

PFF has already started working on other football venues in Pakistan where the competition can be conducted successfully.

PFF announced earlier that the competition would be held from May 1 to May 12 while all the 16 departmental and club teams had been sent invitations to participate in the knockout round of the tournament.





