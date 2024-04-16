We are ready to deliver against West Indies, says Sidra Amin

Pakistan women cricket team opener Sidra Amin expressed confidence in her team's readiness and strategic focus, particularly on the spin bowling department which is expected to play a crucial role.

During a media interaction at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the high-stakes series against West Indies, Sidra reflected on the team's previous encounters with West Indies. "Our past performance was not up to our expectations, but we have taken those lessons to heart and have fully prepared ourselves for this series," she said.

The upcoming home series, which kicks off on April 18 at the National Bank Stadium, features three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The ODIs are integral to the ICC Women’s Championship, adding significant international stakes to the matches.

Sidra was particularly optimistic about the effectiveness of their spin attack. "Our spinners are in excellent form and their performance will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the series against the West Indies women," she commented.

The Pakistan women team has been rigorously training under the watchful eyes of their coaching staff, focusing on all aspects of the game including batting, bowling, and fielding. The preparation also includes intensive physical training sessions aimed at enhancing their stamina and agility.

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Operating Officer Mr. Salman Naseer, accompanied by head of women’s cricket Tania Malik, met with the Pakistan women's team and management in Karachi. During the meeting, Mr. Naseer delivered an inspiring talk, urging the players to fully harness their skills and energies to secure a victory in the upcoming series against the West Indies women's team.