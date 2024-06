Met office predicts rains on second day of Eid

ISLAMABAD - The Meteorological Department has predicted rains on the second day of Eidul Azha.

According to the , moist currents from the Arabian Gulf are likely to enter the upper and central regions of the country. On June 18, rains are likely to hit different parts of Gilgit, KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan and Sindh as the moist currents will be entering the western regions of the country.

Weather pundits say Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to experience heavy rains/ thunder showers with gusty winds from 18-22 June.

Heavy rain is also expected at some places in Kashmir. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have very hot and dry weather during June 16-18.

The Meteorological Department said that between June 18 and June 22, Chitral and Abbottabad are likely to experience intermittent rains at few places with wind and thunderstorm.

During June 16 to 18, the weather will remain very hot and dry in most parts of Balochistan.

The weather experts said in their report that between June 18 and 22, there was a possibility of rain at some places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree and Galiyat in addition to thundershowers and lightning.

During June 20 to 22, Bahawalpur, Multan and Khanewal are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain. The Meteorological Department said that between June 20 and 22, there is a possibility of rain at few places in Quetta Zhob, Dera Botke, Bahir Khan.

However, from June 17 to 20, the weather will remain very hot and dry in most parts of Sindh. During June 21-22, heavy rains with gusty winds are expected at few places in Sukkur and Jacobabad.

The weather pundits have issued a warning saying there is a risk of damage to weak infrastructure due to strong winds and thundershowers affecting daily life.

Severe heatwave is expected to subside during June 19 to 22. All agencies concerned have been directed to remain alert during the heatwave.