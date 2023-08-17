Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 106 

LOS ANGELES - The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 106 as of Tuesday, up from 99 the day before, according to a fatal­ity update from the County of Maui. Only five of the 106 victims had been identified, and about 32 percent of the area has been searched so far, according to the up­date. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Monday that the death toll could rise sig­nificantly as search efforts continue. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said he hopes searchers will have covered 85 to 90 percent of the area by the weekend. The search-and-recovery teams, consist­ing of 185 individuals, are working diligently to comb through the remnants of homes, businesses and his­toric landmarks tragically consumed by the wildfires that began on Aug. 8, accord­ing to Pelletier. A portable morgue unit equipped with examination tables, X-ray units and laboratory equip­ment has arrived in Hawaii to aid in identifying and pro­cessing human remains. Ac­cording to the U.S. National Fire Protection Association, the Maui wildfires are among the deadliest in U.S. history.