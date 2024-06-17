MQM rejects Sindh budget over ignoring urban areas

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) has rejected Sindh budget and termed it anti-urban Sindh, alleging the biased Sindh government offered nothing in the budget to the people living in urban areas of the province. A meeting of the Central Committee of MQM Pakistan was held which was presided over by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. A spokesman for MQMP said the political and economic situation of the country, especially the federal and Sindh budgets were reviewed in the meeting. MQM Pakistan has formed a four-member parliamentary committee for communication and meetings with political parties regarding public issues, which includes Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Aminul Haq and Syed Faisal Sabzwari. MQMP said that the ‘biased’ government of Sindh has not put any big development plan for urban Sindh and any scheme for the urban youth in the budget. In the meeting, the central committee also expressed serious reservations over the federal budget, while also expressing concern over the additional burden of income tax on the salaried class, and said that increasing the tax on the salaried class would provide protection to the country’s big landlords, capitalists and merchants. The spokesman demanded Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif should issue instructions to reduce the burden of income tax on the salaried class and stop their economic massacre.