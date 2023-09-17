Sunday, September 17, 2023
ANF recovers 152-kg narcotics, arrests three

Agencies
September 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 152 kilogram narcotics and arrested three drug peddlers in separate operations in various cities. The spokesman of ANF said that operations were conducted against drug peddlers in Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore, Kech, Gwadar, Bajaur and Khyber districts. The recovered narcotics included 21.6 kilogram Opium, 10.5 kg heroin and 120.5 kg hashish, he added. The spokesman said that recovered narcotics were confiscated and detainees were investigated after registering cases against them under ANF Act.

