LAHORE - Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday claimed to have foiled a terror plot by killing two suspects during intelligence based operation in Rajanpur.
According to CTD spokesman, on a tip-off that five alleged terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were present with explosives and weapons in Rajanpur area near Rojhan police station, and they were plotting to attack security institutions, the CTD teams reached the spot.
Seeing the CTD teams, the suspects resorted to indiscriminate fire at them. The CTD teams retaliated in self-defence, however, two alleged terrorists, identified as Ilyas aka Abdullah of Mardan and Irfanullah aka Qari, of Tehsil Pandiali District, Mohmand Agency, received bullet injuries by the firing of their own accomplices and died on the spot, while their three accomplices succeeded in escaping by taking advantage of darkness.
The spokesman also said that non-electric detonator, a Kalashnikov with 31 bullets, a pistol 30 bore with 20 bullets and a solution tape were recovered from them.