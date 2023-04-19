Share:

LAHORE - Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday claimed to have foiled a ter­ror plot by killing two suspects during intelligence based op­eration in Rajanpur.

According to CTD spokesman, on a tip-off that five alleged ter­rorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pak­istan were present with explo­sives and weapons in Rajanpur area near Rojhan police station, and they were plotting to attack security institutions, the CTD teams reached the spot.

Seeing the CTD teams, the sus­pects resorted to indiscriminate fire at them. The CTD teams retali­ated in self-defence, however, two alleged terrorists, identified as Ilyas aka Abdullah of Mardan and Irfanullah aka Qari, of Tehsil Pandi­ali District, Mohmand Agency, re­ceived bullet injuries by the firing of their own accomplices and died on the spot, while their three ac­complices succeeded in escaping by taking advantage of darkness.

The spokesman also said that non-electric detonator, a Kalash­nikov with 31 bullets, a pistol 30 bore with 20 bullets and a solution tape were recovered from them.