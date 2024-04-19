PTI dubs president, PM ‘illegal' despite Zardari's call for ending polarisation

In response to the “olive branch” extended by President Asif Ali Zardari in his maiden parliamentary address, PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan declared the head of the state “illegal”.



His remarks came after President Zardari stressing the need for meaningful dialogues and called for political reconciliation to do away with the polarisation and overcome the challenges pervading the crisis-hit country.

Raising legal questions, the PTI leader, while referring the Article 41 of the Constitution, said the president represents the federation, adding that Zardari did not tender his resignation as the PPP co-chairman so far.



“Law is being violated in this House,” the PTI leader said that he tired to raise a point being a leader of the opposition but he was denied the floor.

“As per the law, the floor is given to the opposition leader whenever he asks,” he added.

For his part, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan termed their strong protest and ruckus in the joint session of parliament a “21-cannon salute” to the president.

“We do not recognise this president [Zardari]. [Not only] this president but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet are also illegal.”

He said: “At today’s session, we presented a 21-cannon salute to Zardari.”

The PTI leader further said that they “compelled” President Zardari to leave his speech in the middle.

Glass wall has been installed at the meeting place of the PTI founder in the jail, he said, adding that today’s protest was their democratic right.

“We will fulfil our responsibility within the ambit of the Constitution and the law,” he added.

