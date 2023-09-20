Commissioner for adopting zero tolerance policy to prevent smog

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday ordered a strict action against those involved in burning residues of crops in the division.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of administrations of all districts of the division, he direct­ed that all brick kilns be switched over to zigzag technology and zero tolerance policy be adopted in this regard.

He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to launch a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles. He asked the Deputy Com­missioners to impose Section-144 as required for the elimination of environmental pollution and to con­trol smog. Giving orders to the Ag­riculture Department, the Commis­sioner said that farmers’ livelihood was linked with land and their issues be addressed on priority basis. The Commissioner ordered to ensure urea and DAP fertilizer at cheaper rates. He directed the officials to launch a crackdown against fake pes­ticides and fertilizers. He asked the agriculture department officials to come out of their offices and conduct

field monitoring. Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said the Punjab gov­ernment had taken a good initia­tive in the name of ‘Ab Chumkenge Gaon’ to improve sanitation condi­tion in rural areas.

Sewerage and sanitation work would be carried out by eight mem­bers management committee in each union council. The committee will comprise Assistant Commissioner, revenue officers, patwari and digni­taries of the area. He said that in the past, there was a lack of infrastruc­ture and resources for cleanliness and sanitation of rural areas but the Punjab government had taken a his­toric step for neglected rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (R) Shoaib Ali and other di­visional heads were present in the meeting.