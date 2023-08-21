CM reviews construction work at Akbar Chowk Flyover project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the under construction Akbar Chowk flyover project and reviewed progress be­ing made on the construction work. All piles and pile caps of Akbar Chowk flyover proj­ect have been completed. CM while directing to submit a report about the project on a daily basis asserted to com­plete the project by the mid of next month under any cir­cumstance. CM directed to im­prove the design of U-turn and ordered the construction of a model road from College Road to Akbar Chowk. He inspected the ongoing construction ac­tivities on the project and con­struction of roads. CM directed to complete the construction work of roads surrounding the flyover as soon as possible, adding that the citizens will be provided transportation fa­cilities with the completion of roads surrounding the project. The citizens will be given per­manent relief from traffic bot­tlenecks with the completion of Akbar Chowk flyover proj­ect. Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Ahmed and Contractor while giving a briefing about the pace of work on the project apprised that work on 29 out of 31 pairs has been completed and work on transims and gridders is ongoing. Around 32 out of 66 gridders of the flyover have been completed.