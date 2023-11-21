Islamabad police detain 56 in major anti-crime operation

ISLAMABAD - In a significant crackdown on anti-social elements, Islamabad police have arrested 56 individuals, including drug peddlers and absconders, a police spokesperson announced on Monday. The operation, conducted over the last 24 hours across various city areas, led to the recovery of liquor, drugs, and weapons.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had issued specific instructions for an intensified crackdown on criminal activities. Following these, police teams from different sectors made significant arrests.

The Secretariat police apprehended Sheraz with 80 liters of alcohol, while Kohsar police seized 310 grams of heroin and 20 liters of alcohol from Saiman Aslam and Shahbaz Masih. The Karachi Company team detained Faisal Sarfraz with 210 grams of hashish. Additionally, Golra police arrested Mushtaq Ahmed, seizing 10 liters of alcohol, and Tarnol police arrested Sohail Khan, recovering a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Further, the Koral police team arrested Umair and Usman, confiscating 30 liters of alcohol and 1457 grams of heroin. Sihala police apprehended Azaz Ali and two others, recovering a 30 bore pistol and 775 grams of heroin. Humak police detained Riaz Khan and Qadir, seizing two 30 bore pistols. The Phugran team arrested Muhammad Asad with an iron punch, and Nilore police nabbed Abdul Samad and Abdul Baseer, recovering a 30 bore pistol and ammunition. In a notable operation by Tarnol Police, 13 alleged drug suppliers were arrested from Dory village, and 20 kilograms of heroin were seized. The accused, identified as Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Asif Khan, Amir, Muhammad Adnan, Safeer Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Ali Khan, Aman Ullah, Muhammad Qasim, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, Liaqat Ali, and Muhammad Tanveer, are under investigation for drug peddling cases.

Additionally, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 22 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the commitment of the police to eradicate crime and ensure the safety of citizens, declaring a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities. Cases have been registered against all detainees, and investigations are ongoing. Khan commended the performance of the Tarnol police teams and reiterated the force’s dedication to curbing drug-related crimes.