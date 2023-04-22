Share:

Nobel laurate Malala Yousafzai has become first Pakistani to be awarded with honorary fellowship of Oxford University's Linacre College.

She was honoured at ceremony on April 18 and it was was attended by the Principal of the College, University Professors, and Fellows of the College.

Nick Brown, Principal of Linacre, spoke about the history of the college and its commitment to inclusivity. Brown highlighted the strong link between the institutes was further strengthened by Malala's fellowship.

Malala shared her fond memories of visiting her friends at Linacre College. She spoke with pride about how the dream of OPP was conceived at Linacre and the Lady Margaret Hall and how it was transforming lives of scholars and serving as a beacon of hope for students in Pakistan.