ICC approves PCB's schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to share the schedule of the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan next year, with cricket boards of participating countries in next week.

Sources said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sent the schedule to ICC a few weeks ago. The council has made no changes to it after reviewing it.

The Champions Trophy, sources said, would be played from Feb 19, 2025, to March 9, 2025, and seven countries would be participating in it.

The seven countries include India, Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

A source said the matches between Pakistan and India, the arch-rivals, would be played in Lahore while the final of the mega event would also be played at the same venue.

PCB has received some positive signals regarding the tour of the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. However, there is no official statement in this regard.

Sources said it would be difficult for India to avoid participation in the event as other teams are ready to take part in it.