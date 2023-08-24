ECP invites political parties to discuss electoral roadmap

ECP-PTI meeting today, Commission-PML-N sitting tomorrow

LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to take major political parties on board and invite them to dis­cuss the electoral roadmap to seek their feedback on the con­duct of upcoming elections.

According to a letter written to the political parties separately, the election body will take sug­gestions from them on the is­sues related to the delimitation of constituencies, updating of electoral rolls, schedule of elec­tions and other related matters. In this connection, the first meet­ing is scheduled with the PTI on August 24 (today) at the ECP sec­retariat. The second meeting has been scheduled with the PML-N on August 25 (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, the PML-N Secre­tary Information Marriyum Au­rangzeb said in a statement that Secretary Election Commission had officially invited the PML-N for consultation on the election process. The Election Commis­sion has invited PML-N to come to the Election Commission on August 25 at 11 am, she said.

She further stated that the PML-N had formed a seven-mem­ber party delegation to attend the meeting on Friday. The delegation consists of party Secretary Gen­eral Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam and Deputy Secre­tary General Ataullah Tarar.