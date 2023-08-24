ECP invites political parties to discuss electoral roadmap

ECP-PTI meeting today, Commission-PML-N sitting tomorrow
LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to take major political parties on board and invite them to discuss the electoral roadmap to seek their feedback on the conduct of upcoming elections.
According to a letter written to the political parties separately, the election body will take suggestions from them on the issues related to the delimitation of constituencies, updating of electoral rolls, schedule of elections and other related matters. In this connection, the first meeting is scheduled with the PTI on August 24 (today) at the ECP secretariat. The second meeting has been scheduled with the PML-N on August 25 (tomorrow).
Meanwhile, the PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that Secretary Election Commission had officially invited the PML-N for consultation on the election process. The Election Commission has invited PML-N to come to the Election Commission on August 25 at 11 am, she said.
She further stated that the PML-N had formed a seven-member party delegation to attend the meeting on Friday. The delegation consists of party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam and Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar.