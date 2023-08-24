Friday, August 25, 2023
ECP invites political parties to discuss electoral roadmap

Commission will seek suggestions from parties on delimitation of constituencies, updating electoral rolls, schedule of polls, other related matters

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2023
ECP-PTI meeting today, Commission-PML-N sitting tomorrow

 

LAHORE  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to take major political parties on board and invite them to dis­cuss the electoral roadmap to seek their feedback on the con­duct of upcoming elections. 

According to a letter written to the political parties separately, the election body will take sug­gestions from them on the is­sues related to the delimitation of constituencies, updating of electoral rolls, schedule of elec­tions and other related matters. In this connection, the first meet­ing is scheduled with the PTI on August 24 (today) at the ECP sec­retariat. The second meeting has been scheduled with the PML-N on August 25 (tomorrow). 

Meanwhile, the PML-N Secre­tary Information Marriyum Au­rangzeb said in a statement that Secretary Election Commission had officially invited the PML-N for consultation on the election process. The Election Commis­sion has invited PML-N to come to the Election Commission on August 25 at 11 am, she said. 

Strengthening the local economy

She further stated that the PML-N had formed a seven-mem­ber party delegation to attend the meeting on Friday. The delegation consists of party Secretary Gen­eral Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam and Deputy Secre­tary General Ataullah Tarar.

