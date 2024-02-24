PML-N senator criticises Imran for writing letter to IMF

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and founding chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan came under fire in the Senate on Friday for his de­cision to write to the IMF for linking aid to Pakistan to the audit of the recently held elec­tions to its satisfaction.

On a point of public impor­tance, PML-N Senator Irfan Sid­diqui drew the House’s atten­tion to the matter and asked who was Imran’s target, PML-N, PPP or any other party or the government. He said the tar­get of this letter is the 240 mil­lion people of Pakistan adding the former premier himself had gone to the IMF during his rule but matters did not go well.

If the PML-N also had writ­ten to the IMF after the 2018 elections, Siddiqui posed a question. He said despite hav­ing concerns, the then opposi­tion played its role in the Par­liament. He recalled how a telephonic conversation be­tween two ministers was caught in August 2022 and Fawad Chaudhry was also on record to having said that Pun­jab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would not be responsible re­garding the foreign aid and would not cooperate either. “Is stopping aid for the country is patriotism? And, what kind of patriotism is this?” he added.

Coming to the recent Su­preme Court decision, Sena­tor Siddiqui said that the is­sue was very sensitive adding the criticism caused a wave of emotions that leads to terror­ism. He pointed out that the Su­preme Court and the bar coun­cils have clarified the matter in detail, and added some peo­ple are venting personal grudg­es against the Chief Justice. He emphasized that this matter should not be a reason to pro­voke emotions. The talk on this matter, he contended, should end after it was announced to file a review petition in the apex court.

PTI Senator Zeeshan Khan­zada rose to clarify that Im­ran Khan’s writing letter to the IMF was his principled stance that economic stability would be possible only after politi­cal stability. Shahadat Awan of the PPP explained that the apex court had only given its deci­sion, concerning 295-C and the way investigation was conduct­ed, as the related procedure was not adopted. He also insist­ed that the top court had not touched the related law.

He noted that the Supreme Court had only said that 295-C was not applicable in the case and that as per the law, an SP-level police officer could conduct inquiry, but in this case, a low-rank officer con­ducted inquiry. He also said that the chief justice of Pakistan had given references of Quranic verses and then also issued a statement for the satisfaction of the public. “We should not create doubts about constitu­tional institutions and let them function. The matter can also be referred to the House stand­ing committee on law and jus­tice to the satisfaction of mem­bers,” he argued.

Referring to the PTI leader’s decision to write to the IMF, Senator Awan said the nation­al economy was already in deep trouble. He regretted that such statements could add to the country’s problems. PPP’s Ru­bina Khalid urged for desisting from the politics of hatred and said that all parties should ad­mit that they had failed to pro­vide the much-needed relief to masses. Referring to Imran’s recent announcements, she said that statements promot­ing anarchy and unrest should be avoided as the country had already reached a critical stage. She said if a leader commits a mistake, he should be held ac­countable. She asked for how long, masses would be put at risk for personal political gains.