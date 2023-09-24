PM Kakar’s UNGA visit highly successful; wins hearts, minds of Kashmiris: Experts

PESHAWAR - The political and diplomatic experts here on Saturday termed the visit of caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as highly successful and productive for Pakistan. They said the Prime Minister has won the hearts and minds of Kashmiris after highlighting the Kashmir dispute in most effective manner at UNGA. Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan told APP that the Prime Minister deserved praise for boldly highlighting the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during his historic address at UNGA. Despite deployment of over nine lakh troops at IIOJK, the fascist Modi Govt has failed to suppress the freedom movement in the Held Valley. He said the gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement Sikh leader in Canada had raised serious questions about the state of India and exposed the negative policies of fascist Modi regime against minorities. On August 5, 2019, he said Modi government had made a deep rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their identity, history and culture. India had deprived oppressed Kashmiris of all kinds of liberties and human rights since 1947, and that the fascist Modi government’s illegal and unconstitutional acts of August 5, 2019 of revoking special status of the IIOJ&K.