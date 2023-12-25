Pak-Oman naval exercise concludes in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy-Royal Navy of Oman bilateral ex­ercise Thamar Al Tayyib 2023 (TAT-23) has been conducted in the Gulf of Oman. This was the 11th edition of the series of Thamar Al Tayyib exercises being conducted between Pakistan Navy and Roy­al Navy of Oman since 2002. According to a press release received here on Sunday, PN Flotilla com­prising Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT with embarked helicopter, Fast Attack Craft PNS QUWWAT and PN Maritime Patrol Aircraft along with Special Opera­tions Forces participated in the exercise. The bilat­eral exercise was conducted in two phases. Harbour phase included operational and tactical level table top discussions and exercise planning conferences.

During the sea phase of the exercise, both the na­vies conducted range of advanced operational exer­cises encompassing major facets of maritime oper­ations related to Anti-Air, Anti-Surface Warfare and Counter Terrorism exercises. The exercise also in­volved Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) by ships of both Navies with an aim to curb illicit activities at sea. Ex TAT- 23 provided an avenue to enhance mutual learn­ing, improve inter-operability and opportunity for both navies to further hone their professional skills.