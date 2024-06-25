Budget 2024-25: Balochistan proposes up to 25pc increase in salaries

The Balochistan government has proposed up to 25 percent increase in salaries of its employees for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Balochistan Finance Minister Shoaib Ahmed Nosherwani laid forth the proposal while presenting the budget for the next fiscal year.

He said the salaries of the government employees of Grade 1 to 16 would be jack up by 25 percent while the officers from Grade 17 to 22 would get an increase of 22pc.

Earlier this month, the federal government also announced up to 25 percent increase in salaries of the government employees in Budget 2024-25.

The government has proposed 25pc increase in salaries of employees from Grade1 to 16 while officers from Grade17 to 22 would get 20pc increment.

Meanwhile, the government had proposed 15pc increase in pensions of the government employees.

