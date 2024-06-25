Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eight killed in deadly fire at Moscow office building

Eight killed in deadly fire at Moscow office building
Agencies
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, International

MOSCOW   -   At least eight people have died in a large office building fire near Moscow, the state-owned news agency Tass reports. Emergency officials told Tass that just one person was rescued from the blaze at the burning building in Fryazino, about 25km (15.5 miles) north-east of the capital.

Two people were killed after they jumped from a window, while six died when the interior of the office collapsed in the blaze, a local emergency services official told Tass.

Footage online shows thick smoke billowing from the upper floors of the eight-storey complex.

There are conflicting reports about the building’s purpose. It once homed the Platan Research Institute and defence industry, according to Tass.

A statement to the agency from Ruselectronics, a Russia-owned electronics organisation, said the building has been privately owned since the 1990s. However, opposition media outlets recently reported that Platan was based in the building as late as 2023. Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that a 34-year-old man had been taken to hospital in a serious condition, while two firefighters were also being treated for injuries sustained in the blaze. Local emergency services said the man was the only person rescued from the blaze.

Israel PM says ‘intense’ phase of Gaza war winding down

Emergency ministry officials said over 100 specialists and two helicopters were working to fight the fire.

It is not immediately clear what caused the fire, but one eyewitness told Tass that it broke out on the sixth floor before spreading.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024