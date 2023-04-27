ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build a state of the art sports enclave in the area of Shah Allah Ditta.
Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday visited Shah Allah Ditta, Margalla Avenue, Sector C-13, C-14, C-15 and C-16.
Member Estate, Member Environment, Member Engineering, Member Planning and other senior officers of the authority accompanied the Chairman during his visit.
On this occasion, CDA chief issued instructions to construct Sports Enclave in Shah Allah Ditta. He further said that sports enclave will serve as multipurpose sports center where facilities including volleyball, rock climbing, zip line, cricket etc will be provided.
It is pertinent to mention here that this stadium will be constructed over 300 kanal CDA’s own land. CDA has designated said land for promoting environmental and healthy activities.
Chairman CDA issued instructions to prepare PC-I at earliest and submit it for approval.
CDA chief further said that the ancient route of Alexander the Great, connecting Shah Allah Ditta to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , will be restored and rehabilitated within the ICT limits.
Moreover, chairman Capital Development Authority also issued instructions to revive and rehabilitate Trail 8 from the Buddha Caves to the Buddha Stupa.
He also visited Margalla Avenue, Sector C-13, C-14, C-15 and C-16 and inspected the progress made in the development works.
He reprimanded the officers for not completing the construction of 50 feet road at the junction of Margalla Avenue and Sector D-12.
He directed to complete the road in 3 days. He further said that instead of cutting the trees in the project, they should be moved to alternative places. He said that the installation of road lights on Margalla Avenue should be completed at earliest.
He further directed that the fencing work along Margalla Avenue, especially near Sector D-12 should be completed as soon as possible. Chairman CDA further said that the quality of curb stones should be improved and those curb stones whose quality is not good be replaced immediately.
CDA chief along with the concerned officers also inspected the Shah Allah Ditta underpass and service road along Margalla Avenue, and he expressed his dissatisfaction over slow pace of work. Chairman CDA further said that the project director must improve his performance otherwise action will be taken on the basis of inefficiency.
Chairman Capital Development Authority issued instructions that the asphalt and drainage work of the underpass should be completed immediately. He further directed that slip road connecting Margalla Avenue and Sector D-12 be dualized as single road may lead to accidents. He further said that traffic safety should be taken into account while planning the road to avert road accidents.
The Chairman Capital Development Authority further directed the Member Estate to immediately demolish the newly constructed built up properties in Sector C-13 and other sectors. He directed Member Estate to personally monitor the operation.
He further said that illegal occupation of government land will not be tolerated in any case. He also directed DG Enforcement to ensure that no new constructions are made in Sector C-13, C-14 C-15 and C-16. Chairman CDA was also briefed about the ongoing development works in C-15 and sector C-14. Chairman CDA directed the Member Engineering to speed up the development works in the sectors and no delay will be tolerated in this regard.