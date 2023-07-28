Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CTD arrests 10 terrorists associated with banned TTP, ISIS

Punjab CTD arrests 10 terrorists associated with banned TTP, ISIS
Web Desk
1:25 PM | July 28, 2023
National

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police arrested  10 terrorists associated with proscribed organizations during province-wide action on Friday.

As per details, the arrested terrorists were associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and others. The raids were conducted in various districts of the province including Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan and others.

Spokesman CTD said landmines, detonators, weapons, maps and copies of important buildings have been retrieved from the possession of the arrested terrorists. 

A spokesman said terrorists arrested from Lahore, Multan and DG Khan were planning attacks۔ Two commanders of the banned TTP were arrested from Attock.

Arrested terrorists include Azir, Adil, Ramzan, Abdul Rahman, Usman, Asif, Muawiyah and others۔

According to the spokesman CTD, seven people have also been arrested for sharing hate content on social media۔ These include Amjad Attari, Altaf, Adnan, Aijaz, Hamza and Usman۔

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023