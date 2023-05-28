TDAP Fashion Show wraps up on high note 

An extension of its 4th International Textile and Leather exhibition, TEXPO, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has wrapped up on high note at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

Welcoming the who’s who of the fashion world, chief guests for the two-day fashion extravaganza were Federal Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala, and Secretary Fareed Iqbal Qureshi.

An exclusive showcase for the media and foreign buyers, the event featured a treasure trove of designs, putting the spotlight on ready-to-wear, resort wear, and luxury pret items. All collections showcased at the event were exclusively curated with a focus on sustainable fashion, keeping in line with the theme of this year’s TEXPO, ‘Weaving the Way to Sustainability’.

The second day of the event offered collections by designers and design houses Shamaeel Ansari, MEME, IVS, Almirah, The Pink Tree Company, Sanam Chaudhri, Parishae Adnan, Diners, TIP, Spartan Athletics, and Ali Xeeshan.

Shamaeel Ansari opened the show with her collection ‘Western Elegance: The Fusion of Cultures’, allowing the audience to step into a world of elegance and sophistication.

Her showcase was followed by MEME’s ‘Streets of Barcelona’ – a fashion retail concept created in Barcelona that connects the brand with young, independent, cosmopolitan men and women of today.

Students of the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) presented a collection tapping different areas of sustainability, ranging from zero waste pattern to denim deconstruction, all the way to reviving cultural surface treatments.

Models strutted down the runway for Almirah in its ‘BOHO CHIC’ collection, a harmonious fusion of boho and modern aesthetics. Sanam Chaudhri presented her ‘RESORT ’23’ – a love letter to Sanam’s student self; when she was introduced to the techniques of clamp and resist dyeing, a process that has held its charm for its rustic purity ever since.

House of Parishae led the charge with ‘Anatomy of Power’, inspired by a 1983 study on the dynamics of social power by John Kenneth Galbraith.

TIPs sent models draped in ‘Ethnic Subcontinent’ – a western collection based on the history of clothing in the subcontinent that can be traced to the Indus Valley civilization or earlier.

And Ali Xeeshan closed the show with his collection, ‘Redefining Fashion in Pakistan’ – a sustainable high street collection featuring recycled materials and cotton, an essential part of Pakistan’s heritage.

Red carpet hosts for the two-day gala, directed by Nubain Ali, were Dino Ali and Anoushey Ashraf.

TEXPO 2023 paid tribute to the textile and leather industries for their resilience in the fight against the impact of climate change on Pakistan.

It hosted 300 plus exhibitors, international textile sourcing agents, Pakistan’s leading designers and industry specialists from around the world, all while reflecting offerings ranging from leather garments, footwear, cotton, readymade garments, home textiles, denim, knitwear, sportswear, among others.

Buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Japan, Columbia, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, among others, attended the TEXPO this year.

While buyers from 48 non-traditional markets and 286 new consumers registered.

Top international brands registered for the event include Smiffys, Royce Too LLC, Pem-America’s INC, Komex and Faro (Poland) – apparel and home textiles, Action (Netherlands), C&A (Germany) – apparel chain, French Connection (UK) – apparel chain, El Corte Ingles (Spain) – departmental stores, Essenza Home (Netherlands) –Tchaikovsky Textile (Russia), among others.