Pakistan, UAE sign multibillion-dollar pacts to boost economic ties

These MoUs will usher in a new era of economic, strategic cooperation: PM.

ISLAMABAD/ ABU DHABI - Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have signed different MoUs worth multibillion dollars at Abu Dha­bi on Monday.

In his special video message from Abu Dhabi, he congratu­lated the people of both states over signing of these MoUs. He said these MoU will usher in a new era of economic coopera­tion, regional stability and stra­tegic cooperation.

The prime minister said the economic benefits of these MoU will soon be witnessed through different tangible projects. He said the friendship between the two countries that was founded by Sheikh Zayed in 70s has now been entered into a new era by his son Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Ministers from both countries were also present during the MoUs sign­ing ceremony.

Also, Pakistan and UAE have re­affirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation and dialogue be­tween the two countries. The resolve was made during a bi­lateral meeting of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and President of the Unit­ed Arab Emirates Sheikh Mo­hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also pres­ent on this occasion.

The leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE have his­toric and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time. The prime minister ex­pressed profound gratitude for the UAE’s firm support to Paki­stan in economic and financial domain. During the meeting, regional and global develop­ments were also discussed with particular reference to the de­teriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestine.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s support to a just and durable solution of the Pales­tinian question anchored in in­ternational law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

The prime minister reiterat­ed Pakistan’s full support to the UAE’s Presidency for COP 28, underlining its importance as an opportunity for meaningful progress towards effective and result-oriented global actions in key areas. The two leaders wit­nessed the signing of MoUs be­tween Pakistan and the UAE pertaining to investment coop­eration in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Secu­rity, Logistics, Minerals, and Banking and Financial Services.

These MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of invest­ment from United Arab Emir­ates into Pakistan and will help realise various initiatives en­visioned under Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council.

The prime minister termed the signing of MoUs as a histor­ic event that will usher in a new era of Pak-UAE economic part­nership.

Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will embark on a bilateral vis­it to the State of Kuwait today. During the visit, the Prime Min­ster will meet Crown Prince of State of Kuwait Sheikh Me­shal Al Jaber Al Sabah and Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah. The visit will include signing of various MoUs in the field of Manpow­er, Information Technology, Mineral exploration and Food Security, Energy and Defence. Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep rooted and historical ties span­ning over six decades.

The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establish­ment of diplomatic relations

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, on Monday welcomed Prime Min­ister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s vis­it to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), highlighting the shared commitment to fortify strate­gic cooperation and foster eco­nomic, commercial, and de­velopmental integration for a brighter future.

“A series of MoUs are antici­pated to be signed during Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to the United Arab Emir­ates, especially in the energy, banking, civil aviation, and oth­er sectors,” he revealed in an in­terview with PTV news channel.

Both nations are emphasizing the abundant economic pros­pects and remarkable oppor­tunities achievable through the strengthening of their strategic partnership and increased joint investments. Stressing the im­portance of showcasing prom­ising sectors to investors in both countries, he underlined energy, aviation, ports, food security, and banking as focal points during the PM’s visit. This visit follows the landmark trade agreements previously inked, where the two countries will review progress in bilater­al relations.

“Pakistan warmly welcomes this fraternal gesture and ea­gerly anticipates substantial investments from our Emirati counterparts,” he remarked.

Highlighting the current bi­lateral trade at $10 billion, he emphasized its potential for significant expansion, noting the presence of over 1.8 million Pakistanis working in the UAE. The Ambassador also high­lighted the UAE’s continued need for skilled workers across various sectors, expressing Pa­kistan’s interest in providing further opportunities for its citizens in this regard.

Additionally, the Prime Min­ister is set to lead the Paki­stani delegation at the COP-28 summit, timed strategically for countries like Pakistan grap­pling with the effects of climate change. Pakistan has been ac­tively engaged in global envi­ronmental discussions, playing a leading role. In response to a query, the ambassador stressed the necessity for consistency in economic policies, irrespective of the ruling government.