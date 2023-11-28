Pakistan, UAE sign multibillion-dollar pacts to boost economic ties

These MoUs will usher in a new era of economic, strategic cooperation: PM.
ISLAMABAD/ ABU DHABI - Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have signed different MoUs worth multibillion dollars at Abu Dhabi on Monday.
In his special video message from Abu Dhabi, he congratulated the people of both states over signing of these MoUs. He said these MoU will usher in a new era of economic cooperation, regional stability and strategic cooperation.
The prime minister said the economic benefits of these MoU will soon be witnessed through different tangible projects. He said the friendship between the two countries that was founded by Sheikh Zayed in 70s has now been entered into a new era by his son Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Ministers from both countries were also present during the MoUs signing ceremony.
Also, Pakistan and UAE have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation and dialogue between the two countries. The resolve was made during a bilateral meeting of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present on this occasion.
The leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time. The prime minister expressed profound gratitude for the UAE’s firm support to Pakistan in economic and financial domain. During the meeting, regional and global developments were also discussed with particular reference to the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestine.
The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s support to a just and durable solution of the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.
The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the UAE’s Presidency for COP 28, underlining its importance as an opportunity for meaningful progress towards effective and result-oriented global actions in key areas. The two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE pertaining to investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Minerals, and Banking and Financial Services.
These MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of investment from United Arab Emirates into Pakistan and will help realise various initiatives envisioned under Special Investment Facilitation Council.
The prime minister termed the signing of MoUs as a historic event that will usher in a new era of Pak-UAE economic partnership.
Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will embark on a bilateral visit to the State of Kuwait today. During the visit, the Prime Minster will meet Crown Prince of State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah and Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah. The visit will include signing of various MoUs in the field of Manpower, Information Technology, Mineral exploration and Food Security, Energy and Defence. Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades.
The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
‘PAK-UAE STRENGTHENING TIES’
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), highlighting the shared commitment to fortify strategic cooperation and foster economic, commercial, and developmental integration for a brighter future.
“A series of MoUs are anticipated to be signed during Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, especially in the energy, banking, civil aviation, and other sectors,” he revealed in an interview with PTV news channel.
Both nations are emphasizing the abundant economic prospects and remarkable opportunities achievable through the strengthening of their strategic partnership and increased joint investments. Stressing the importance of showcasing promising sectors to investors in both countries, he underlined energy, aviation, ports, food security, and banking as focal points during the PM’s visit. This visit follows the landmark trade agreements previously inked, where the two countries will review progress in bilateral relations.
“Pakistan warmly welcomes this fraternal gesture and eagerly anticipates substantial investments from our Emirati counterparts,” he remarked.
Highlighting the current bilateral trade at $10 billion, he emphasized its potential for significant expansion, noting the presence of over 1.8 million Pakistanis working in the UAE. The Ambassador also highlighted the UAE’s continued need for skilled workers across various sectors, expressing Pakistan’s interest in providing further opportunities for its citizens in this regard.
Additionally, the Prime Minister is set to lead the Pakistani delegation at the COP-28 summit, timed strategically for countries like Pakistan grappling with the effects of climate change. Pakistan has been actively engaged in global environmental discussions, playing a leading role. In response to a query, the ambassador stressed the necessity for consistency in economic policies, irrespective of the ruling government.