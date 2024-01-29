One-sided match in Lahore’s NA-118

LAHORE - Nestled within the vibrant mosaic of Lahore’s political fabric, NA-118 emerges as a focal point resonating with tradition, heritage, and political fervor.
Encompassing the historic Walled City and surrounding neighborhoods, this constituency embodies the essence of Lahore’s cultural heritage and political legacy.
NA-118 weaves through Lahore’s historic precincts, steeped in tradition and symbolism. The Walled City, with its labyrinthine streets and iconic landmarks, serves as the bastion of the PML-N, embodying a profound connection between the party and the city’s historical fabric. The constituency’s age-old neighborhoods, teeming with life and culture, have long been the bedrock of PML-N support, shaping Lahore’s political narrative for generations.
As the nation gears up for the upcoming elections, NA-118 anticipates a spirited contest with former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N, Aliya Hamza of the PTI) and Shahid Abbas of the PPP vying for supremacy.
Like some other constituencies in Lahore, the electoral battle in NA-118 is most likely to end up as a one-sided contest as the outcome is heavily skewed in favour of one candidate-Hamza Shahbaz Sharif- who holds a significant advantage in terms of public sentiment and resources leaving little doubt about the eventual outcome. Other candidates with no visible election campaign so far seem struggling to make significant inroads.
Hamza Shahbaz, the scion of the Sharif dynasty seeks to reclaim NA-118, a constituency he triumphed during the 2018polls. His candidacy epitomizes the PML-N’s determination to defend its stronghold and perpetuate its legacy of governance and development.
Hamza defeated Mohammad Nauman Qaisar of the PTI with a substantial margin of over 65,000 votes. He remains a top contender this time too. He is actively engaged in a robust campaign within the constituency, garnering overwhelming support from his loyal followers.