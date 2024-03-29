More rains likely in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorms/thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Is­lamabad and north Balochistan. Heavy falls are expected at iso­lated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Dust storms/dust-raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country. Moderate to heavy rainfall may trig­ger landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kash­mir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vul­nerable points during March 29 (evening/night) and March 30.

Windstorms/hail­storms and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, ve­hicles and solar panels etc. Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting the western and upper parts of the country was likely to persist in the up­per parts till March 31. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunder­storms occurred in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper/cen­tral Punjab, Kashmir and Giglit-Baltistan. Partly cloudy weather pre­vailed over other parts of the country. The rain­fall recorded during the period was Khyber Pak­htunkhwa: Parachinar 13 mm, DI Khan (Airport 11, City 09), Dir (Upper 11, Lower 02), Bannu 08, Charat, Chitral 07, Bacha Khan Airport 05, Peshawar (Airport 05, City 04), Drosh, Mirkhani 03, Malam Jabba, Patan, Mardan 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Balochistan: Zhob 10, Sibi 06, Quetta (City, Samingali 02), Barkhan 02, Punjab: Chakwal 09, Bhakkar 08, Layyah 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 01), Islam­abad (Zero Point, Bokra 01), Murree 04, Attock, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mangala, Jhang 02, Noorpur Thal, Sargod­ha 01, Kashmir: Rawal­akot 06, Garhi Dupatta 01 and Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 01).