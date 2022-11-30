Share:

An explosion in Quetta's Baleli area on Tuesday left 16 policemen and at least six others injured.

Police said that a truck of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was targeted in the explosion. They said that the injured cops and civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Emergency responders and police rushed to the scene to provide rescue assistance. Police said, adding 16 Balochistan constabulary also suffered multiple injuries.

Police said the explsion left a police truck and two other vehicles damaged. The injured were transported to the hospitals. A state of emergency was delcraed in Quetta hospitals.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details