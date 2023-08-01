Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
8:00 AM | August 01, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-two and Murree seventeen degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower during the evening and night time is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag,   Shopian and Baramula. 

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eleven, Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.

