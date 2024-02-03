LCCI awards Best Performance Certificates to women entrepreneurs

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Friday awarded Best Performance Cer­tificate to women entrepreneurs for outstanding performance in their respective business sectors.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar distributed the certificates in a prestigious ceremony at the La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI Senior Vice Presi­dent Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Executive Committee Mem­ber Fareeha Younas also spoke on the occasion. It would be worth mentioning here that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also arranged a Best Performance Acknowledge­ment Ceremony for these women entrepreneurs at Aiwan e Sadar Islamabad where President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest who spoke highly about the untiring efforts of LCCI for the promotion of women entrepreneurs.

President of the Lahore Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that the society and economy cannot run without participation of women. He said that LCCI wants to set a percep­tion that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is work­ing hard for women entrepre­neurs and making all out efforts to resolve their problems. He em­phasized that the women entre­preneurs should get themselves documented and come into the tax net. He informed the partici­pants that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has established a Women Entrepre­neurs Lunge where Executive Committee Members guide wom­en entrepreneurs.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organized vari­ous events for women and also marks International Women Day. The LCCI president shed light on the recent event for Women Entrepreneurs held in Aiwan e Sadar Islamabad saying that President House is taking keen interest in promoting women entrepreneurs. He said that all the awards were given to women and even LCCI office-bearers did not receive award but the awards were given to female EC mem­bers to encourage them.

“I am thankful to my team and EC member Fariha Younis who played a vital role for organiz­ing this whole event”, Kashif Anwar said and added that LCCI wants to enhance participa­tion of women in business and economic activities. The award holders said that participation in the event was a great experi­ence for them and they got to know other women doing great work through the event.